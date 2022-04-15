Pamela Smart's lawyer asks court to order sentence hearing

FILE - In this 2010 image taken from video, courtesy of WMUR television of Manchester, N.H., Pamela Smart is shown during an interview at the corrections facility, in Bedford Hills, N.Y. A lawyer for Smart, a former high school employee convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband, is asking New Hampshire’s highest court to order a state council to hold a hearing on her request to reduce her life-without-parole sentence. The council rejected her request for a hearing on March 23, 2022, the third time it has done so.(WMUR Television via AP, File)