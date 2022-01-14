Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI in Georgia

FILE - Actress Tiffany Haddish poses at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum on on Sept. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. Haddish was arrested Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)