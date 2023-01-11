Dish from Harry, one of their own, could fuel royal change

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Harry and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, waves to her eldest grandson Peter Phillips and wife Autumn Kelly as they leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, after their marriage ceremony, May 17, 2008. Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, with its damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press, is likely to accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Ian McIlgorm, Pool, File)