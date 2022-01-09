Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2008, file photo, actor and roastee Bob Saget speaks at the "Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget," in Burbank, Calif. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)