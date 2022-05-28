Show's over for famed cabaret show at France's Lido

Tourists visit the entrance of the cabaret « Le Lido » on the Champs-Elysees avenue, in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. It’s the end of an era for the famed Lido cabaret on Paris’ Champs-Elysees. Amid financial troubles and changing times, the venue’s new corporate owner is ditching most of the Lido’s staff and its high-kicking, high-glamour dance shows. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)