Megan Thee Stallion faces down Tory Lanez at shooting trial

Daystar Peterson, the rap artist known as Tory Lanez, 30, walks out of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center while holding his young son as a supporter shakes his hand Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Lanez is free on bail after being charged with felony assault for allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)