Anna Konkle embraces realities of motherhood in 'The Drop'

FILE - Anna Konkle poses at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Three months after having her first baby and not long after she completed “PEN15,” Konkle liked the sound of filming her next project in a remote Mexican jungle. In reality, Konkle’s experience of making her new movie, “The Drop,” was anything but blissful. “The Drop” drops Friday on Hulu. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)