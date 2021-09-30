'Sort Of' is about transition in all walks of life, says star/co-creator Bilal Baig

Bilal Baig is shown in an episode of "Sort Of" in this undated handout photo. When deciding to not only co-create but star in a comedy series about a gender-fluid millennial nanny in Toronto, Bilal Baig was nervous. The queer, transfeminine, Muslim playwright says they trained as an actor in theatre school but "have a very complicated relationship to performance" and "struggle with visibility and being looked at." Thinking about the potential impact of "Sort Of" -- picked up by CBC in Canada, HBO Max in the United States and distributors in several other countries -- helped them push through. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CBC