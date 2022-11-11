Japanese music stars form band 'to make the world rock'

Rock band X Japan drummer Yoshiki poses in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Jan. 17, 2019, at an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Short Shorts Film Festival. Four of Japan’s biggest rock stars, Yoshiki, Miyavi, Sugizo and Hyde, are getting together to form a band called The Last Rockstars. “We’ve come together to start this challenge for the world out of Japan,” Yoshiki of X Japan told reporters Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)