Prince Harry and Meghan's run from paparazzi is another episode in battle royale with the media

In this image from video, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle exit Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in New York. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed by vehicles after leaving a charity event on Tuesday. It said in a statement Wednesday that the pursuit “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” The incident instantly drew comparisons to the 1997 fatal car crash of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. (AP Photo)