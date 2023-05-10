Martin Scorsese set to stir Cannes again, 47 years after 'Taxi Driver'

File - Martin Scorsese attends the World Cinema Foundation press conference at the 62nd International film festival in Cannes, southern France, May 15, 2009. When Martin Scorsese premieres his latest film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20th, it will return Scorsese to a festival where he remains a part of its fabled history. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)