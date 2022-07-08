'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79

FILE - Tony Sirico, who plays the role of Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri in the hit HBO television series "The Sopranos", poses for photographers as he arrives to the world premiere of the sixth season in New York, Tuesday, March 7, 2006. Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in “The Sopranos” and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including “Goodfellas,” died Friday, July 8, 2022. He was 79. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)