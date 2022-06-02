Jean Paul Riopelle canvas commands $2.9 million at Heffel auction

A canvas by Quebec abstractionist Jean Paul Riopelle hammered down for nearly $2.9 million at auction. Riopelle's 1953 palette-knife with drip piece, "Sans titre," nearly doubled its pre-auction estimate of $1 million to $1.5 million at the Heffel Fine Art Auction House's spring sale Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Heffel Fine Art Auction House **MANDATORY CREDIT**