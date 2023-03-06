Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen to public next December

FILE - People have a close look of Notre Dame cathedral as they visit the rebuilding site during Heritage Day in Paris, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. France's Notre Dame Cathedral's reconstruction is progressing enough to allow its reopening to visitors and masses at the end of next year, less than six years after the after the shocking fire that tore through its roof, French officials said as an exhibit pays tribute to hundreds of artisans working on it. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)