Iggy Pop, Ensemble Intercontemporain win Polar Music Prize

FILE - Iggy Pop arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. American rocker Iggy Pop, known as “the godfather of punk”, and Ensemble Intercontemporain, a contemporary music orchestra based in Paris, have won the 2022 Polar Music Prize, a Swedish music award. The award panel said Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022, that rock icon Iggy Pop has “created furious rock music by blending together blues and free jazz influences with the roar of the Michigan automotive industry.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)