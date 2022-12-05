Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022

FILE - President Barack Obama, right, presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on Aug. 12, 2009. Among the entertainers who died in 2022 was groundbreaking actor Poitier, who played roles with such dignity that it helped change the way Black people were portrayed on screen. Poitier, who died in January, became the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1963 film “Lilies of the Field." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)