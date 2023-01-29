'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

FILE - Annie Wersching, a cast member on the television series "24," arrives for the "24" Series Finale Party in Los Angeles on April 30, 2010. Wersching, known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24” and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died following a battle with cancer at age 45. She passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles, her publicist told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)