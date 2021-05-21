U.S. rapper Flo Rida helps San Marino reach Eurovision final

Dadi og Gagnamagnid from Iceland perform via video link at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021. A member of Dadi og Gagnamagnid tested positive for COVID-19 and the band made the decision to withdraw from performing in this year's live Eurovision Song Contest shows, as they only want to perform together as a group. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)