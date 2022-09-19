Immersive Claude Monet exhibit planned for NYC this fall

This combination of photos shows images from "Monet’s Garden: The Immersive Experience" in Berlin on Jan. 11, 2022. The immersive exhibition celebrating French artist Claude Monet will make its U.S. debut in downtown New York beginning Nov. 1 at the Seamen’s Bank Building at 30 Wall Street and will run until Jan. 8. (Lukas Schulze/DKC/O&M via AP)