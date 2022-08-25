Elton John and Britney Spears unite on a new dance single

This combination of photos show Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and Elton John at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Spears and John have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single "Hold Me Closer" that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new. (AP Photo)