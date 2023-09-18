Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search

FILE - A performer dressed as a bear from the Country Bear Jamboree show entertains visitors from a deck at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 22, 2022. It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday Sept. 18 2023 at Walt Disney World. The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening of three lands Monday morning — Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey file)