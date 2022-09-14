In 'The Wonder,' eating scenes show vitality of Florence Pugh's character: Donoghue

Florence Pugh is seen in the role of Lib Wright in an undated still image for the film "The Wonder". Pugh's character, nurse Lib Wright, is introduced to the audience eating a meal while travelling to Ireland by boat in the 19th-century set psychological thriller, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday evening and is slated to hit Netflix later this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix, Christopher Barr, *MANDATORY CREDIT*