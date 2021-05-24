Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in origin story

FILE - Actor Timothee Chalamet attends the premiere of "Little Women" in New York on Dec. 7, 2019. Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in a musical based on the early life of the eccentric chocolatier. Warner Bros. said the film will “focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)