Rape trial of Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred starts in Paris

Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred performs during a concert in Casablanca, Morocco, Jan. 15, 2016. The trial of Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, who is accused of aggravated rape and assault, started in Paris on Monday. The 37-year-old Lamjarred, who is famous on the Arab pop music scene, allegedly raped a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees in October 2016 while he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. (AP Photo)