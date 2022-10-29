Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97

FILE - Gerald Stern speaks to the audience during the National Book Awards in New York Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1998. Stern, one of the country’s most loved and respected poets who wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the wonders of the contemplative life, has died. He was 97. According to his longtime partner, Anne Marie Macari, Stern died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Calvary Hospice in New York City,. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda, File)