Battle for late Johnny Winter's music to play out in court

FILE — Johnny Winter, right, and Edgar Winter perform during Hippiefest at Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, in Coconut Creek, Fla., Aug. 26, 2012. Nearly nine years after Johnny Winter's death, a battle for control of the legendary blues guitarist's music is being fought in a Connecticut court with nasty allegations of theft and greed flying. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP, File)