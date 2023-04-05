Prince Harry due to testify in phone hacking case in June

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Prince Harry is expected to testify in a London courtroom in June in one of his phone hacking lawsuits against British tabloids. Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex said Wednesday, April 5 in High Court that he will probably testify in early to mid-June. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)