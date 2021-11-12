Ex-Prince Charles aide quits charity in cash-for-honors case

Britain's Prince Charles, left, and Michael Fawcett are shown in Caithness, Scotland, on May 5, 2019. A former top aide to Prince Charles has quit as chief executive of the royal’s charitable foundation after allegations he offered to help a wealthy Saudi businessman secure a knighthood and British citizenship after he gave a large donation. The Prince’s Foundation said late Thursday that Michael Fawcett had resigned. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)