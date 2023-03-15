Navalny 'terribly glad' documentary about him won an Oscar

FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 18, 2022. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny learned Monday March 13, 2023 from his lawyer that a film detailing his poisoning and political activism won the Oscar for best documentary feature. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)