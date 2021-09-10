Arlo Parks wins Mercury Prize for 'Collapsed in Sunbeams'

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Arlo Parks attends the GQ Men of The Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London. Soulful British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has won the prestigious Mercury Prize for her debut album “Collapsed in Sunbeams.” The 21-year-old Londoner beat acts including singer Celeste, rapper Ghetts and bands Wolf Alice and Mogwai to the 25,000-pound ($30,000) prize, which recognizes the outstanding British or Irish album of the year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)