Russian, Ukrainian ballet stars to dance together in Naples

Olga Smirnova, left, and Anastasya Gurskaya, pose for a photograph in Naples, Monday, April 4, 2022. Gurskaya, a top ballerina in Kyiv's Opera, who fled the fighting in Ukraine and prima ballerina Olga Smirnova, who quit the Bolshoi last month over the Russian invasion rehearsed on a stage in Naples ahead of a sold-out benefit performance Monday night to raise funds for the Red Cross and champion the cause of peace. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)