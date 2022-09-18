Hurt in June shooting, Ludacris' manager faces murder charge

FILE - Record producer Chaka Zulu looks through material on Sept. 2, 2008, in Atlanta. Zulu, who manages rap star and actor Ludacris, faces a murder charge in Atlanta in connection with a June shooting. Police reports show that Chaka Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in to face charges Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)