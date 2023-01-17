Grocery store with items made from plastic opening to public

Cereal boxes filled with scraps of plastic are displayed at a grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes -- all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)