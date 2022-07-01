Rock star Randy Bachman reunited with beloved stolen guitar

Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman, right, and Japanese musician TAKESHI speak with the media after Bachman reunited with his stolen Gretsch guitar during the Lost and Found Guitar Exchange Ceremony Friday, July 1, 2022, at Canadian Embassy in Tokyo. Bachman’s long-held dream came true Friday when he was reunited in Tokyo with a beloved guitar nearly a half-century after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel. Bachman, 78, a former member of The Guess Who, received the guitar from TAKESHI, a Japanese musician who had bought it at a Tokyo store in 2014 without knowing its history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)