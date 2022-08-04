Munich's Oktoberfest finally back on after pandemic pause

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, visitors lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. The annual Oktoberfest festival is finally on again for this fall, following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The head of the famous Bavarian beer festival in Munich said Thursday the celebrations will be held without any pandemic restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)