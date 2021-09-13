Tony Awards land hosts Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald

Leslie Odom Jr. presents an award at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2018, left, and Audra McDonald presents an award at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 9, 2019. Producers of the Tony Awards telecast announced Monday that McDonald will host the award ceremony on Sept. 26, followed by a two-hour celebration of Broadway's return, hosted by Odom. The bulk of the Tonys will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers while Odom's special, which will award the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical, will air on CBS. (AP Photo)