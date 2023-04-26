Meryl Streep wins Spain's Princess of Asturias award

FILE - Actress Meryl Streep poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Laundromat' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Meryl Streep has won one of Spain’s most prestigious awards in the arts for her long career of acting excellence, the jury of the Princess of Asturias awards said Wednesday. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)