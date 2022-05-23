When purple reigned: A 1985 Prince concert finds a new life

FILE - Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 18, 1985. A reworked and re-released concert that captures Prince & The Revolution at their peak is coming next month. Prince and The Revolution: Live” will be released June 3 in a variety of formats, including digital streaming platforms, a three-LP vinyl version, a two-CD version and a Blu-ray of the concert film. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)