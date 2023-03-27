Kate Beaton's graphic memoir 'Ducks' gives insight into working at Alberta's oilsands

Panellist for Canada Reads 2023 Mattea Roach poses with the book "Ducks" by Kate Beaton in this undated handout photo. With the graphic memoir about her two years working in the oilsands, Beaton paints a nuanced portrait characterized by misogyny and corporate interests, but also unexpected acts of kindness and tight-knit community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CBC *MANDATORY CREDIT*