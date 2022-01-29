Turkey orders TV programs to protect family values

FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at the G20 summit in Rome, Oct. 31, 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a circular posted Saturday Jan. 28, 2022 on the Official Gazette, said the decision aims to eliminate the harmful effects of television programs with foreign content that have been adapted in Turkey and to protect Turkish culture. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)