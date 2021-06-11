Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18

FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Netherlands' Princess Amalia poses in the garden of royal palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Netherlands. The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, has decided not to accept the allowance -- worth some 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) per year -- that she is due to receive annually once she turns 18 in December. The princess sent a hand-written letter to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte informing him of her decision on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Piroschka van de Wouw, Pool via AP, File)