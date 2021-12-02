Banksy street murals recreated in Milan's main train station

A visitor walks past "No Future", a reproduction of a mural by British artist Banksy, during the unveiling of the "The World of Banksy, The Immersive Experience" exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. An exhibition of 130 works by British street artist Banksy opens Friday in a gallery space inside Milan's Central train Station. The exhibition unveiled on Thursday includes 30 never before seen works by Bansky and highlights pieces by young unknown artists from all over Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)