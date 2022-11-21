Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés dies at 79

FILE - Cuban singer Pablo Milanes performs during a concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday Oct. 6, 2004. Milanés, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer who helped found Cuba’s “nueva trova” movement and toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro’s revolution, died early Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer. He was 79. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)