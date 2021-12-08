Museum to fix 'ripples' in Rembrandt's 'Night Watch'

FILE - View of Rembrandt's biggest painting the Night Watch which just got bigger with the help of artificial intelligence, see added sides, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The Netherlands' national museum is planning to re-stretch Rembrandt van Rijn's huge painting "The Night Watch," to get rid of deformations in its top left corner, the Rijksmuseum announced Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)