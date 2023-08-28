Shakira to be given the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

FILE - Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden, Aug. 10, 2018, in New York. Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Previous recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)