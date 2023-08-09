Women battle misogyny to send hip-hop spinning in a new direction

Rasheeda speaks during an interview with the Associated Press for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Atlanta. Women have fought to shape their identification in hip-hop and demand recognition. At its 50th anniversary, female rappers are taking their moment to shine – while still demanding respect and facing decades-old challenges. Rasheeda’s decades-long relationship with hip-hop started in 1981. She was a curious, energetic kindergartener — eager to touch and explore anything put in front of her. Rasheeda remembered her mother presenting her with a huge, white box — it was a record player that she would continuously spin, not knowing what its purpose was. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)