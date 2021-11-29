Canadian 'Matrix' stars Reeves and Moss to première latest sci-fi saga in Toronto

Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of "Always Be My Maybe" in Los Angeles on May 22, 2019. Reeves and his "Matrix" co-star Carrie-Anne Moss will premiere the latest instalment of their sci-fi saga in Toronto. Warner Bros. Pictures Canada says the Canadian lead actors of "The Matrix Resurrections" will present the country's first glimpse of the film Dec. 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Mark Von Holden