Jurors deciding whether Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion

FILE - Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Megan took the stand Tuesday, Dec. 13 in a Los Angeles courtroom in the trial of Tory Lanez, accusing the Canadian rapper of firing multiple gunshots at her feet as she tried to walk away from him in the Hollywood Hills more than two years ago. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)