Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger strike

FILE - Iranian director Jafar Panahi poses during a photocall for the film "Offside" at the 56th Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 17, 2006. Acclaimed Iranian director Jafar Panahi was released on bail Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, two days after going on hunger strike to protest his six-year sentence. Panahi was arrested last July and ordered to serve a six-year sentence dating back to 2011 that had never been carried out. He is among several Iranian artists, athletes and other celebrities to face reprisals for criticizing authorities amid months of anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz)