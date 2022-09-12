Broadway theater to be renamed in honor of James Earl Jones

The name James Earl Jones appears on the newly restored Cort Theatre on Broadway in New York on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The theater will be renamed after James Earl Jones on Monday, becoming the second theater on the Great White Way named after a Black artist. The move comes after a wide Broadway coalition of theater owners, producers, union leaders, creators and casting directors hammered out a series of reforms and commitments for the theater industry to ensure equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility. (AP Photo/Mark Kennedy)